Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

