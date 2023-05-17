Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 452.6% during the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.