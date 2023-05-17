Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,767 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

CSCO stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

