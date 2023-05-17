Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,108 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,095,984 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $108,723,000 after buying an additional 927,956 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 130,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 392,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $38,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 285,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76,079 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.85. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.33 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

