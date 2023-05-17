Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,816,000. Burney Co. grew its position in Fortinet by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,707. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

