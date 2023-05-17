Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $294.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

