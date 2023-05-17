Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,632. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Energy Fuels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

