Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.7 %

CLH traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $141.57. 22,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,701. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.55 and its 200-day moving average is $128.14. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,612 shares of company stock worth $2,120,544 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

