Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 9.9% in April

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 426,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 209,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.30. Clearfield has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 7.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Clearfield by 140.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 28.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

