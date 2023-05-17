Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 216,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLW. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Paper

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,538.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $88,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,538.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,497 shares of company stock valued at $918,412. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth $445,672,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLW traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 84,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,442. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $526.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $46.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.