Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is SFE Investment Counsel’s Largest Position

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,337 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises about 4.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.14% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200,943. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

