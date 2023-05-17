Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.