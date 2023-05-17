Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
