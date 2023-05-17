Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.19

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 1555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.32) to GBX 2,545 ($31.88) in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.32) to GBX 2,700 ($33.82) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.56) to GBX 2,600 ($32.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($28.18) to GBX 2,350 ($29.44) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24.
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.
