Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,620 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.78% of Cognex worth $63,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cognex by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 136.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth $68,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

Cognex Price Performance

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $290,525 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CGNX opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

See Also

