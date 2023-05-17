Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.10% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

COHN stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. 32,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077. Cohen & Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -16.56%.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

