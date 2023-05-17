Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Colombier Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLBR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,927. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Colombier Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colombier Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Colombier Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $152,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Colombier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Colombier Acquisition by 8.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Colombier Acquisition by 5.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colombier Acquisition Company Profile

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

