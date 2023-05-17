Comcast (CMCSA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) recently:

5/2/2023 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00.

5/2/2023 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00.

5/1/2023 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

5/1/2023 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00.

5/1/2023 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $38.00.

4/28/2023 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $46.00 to $50.00.

4/28/2023 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $41.00.

4/28/2023 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00.

4/28/2023 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $46.00.

4/28/2023 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $46.00 to $48.00.

4/18/2023 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

4/12/2023 – Comcast had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

4/6/2023 – Comcast had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. 13,106,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,918,416. The stock has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $998,649.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3,648.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,792,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $126,422,000 after buying an additional 4,664,803 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

