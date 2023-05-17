Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. 461,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.89. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Articles

