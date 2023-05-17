Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Update

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 745,900 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 837,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCU traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $841.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0302 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC increased their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

