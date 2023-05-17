Comparing American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and American Public Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A American Public Education 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

American Public Education has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.47%. Given American Public Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and American Public Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 2.49 -$6.07 million N/A N/A American Public Education $606.33 million 0.17 -$114.99 million ($6.75) -0.84

EpicQuest Education Group International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Public Education.

Profitability

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A American Public Education -20.97% -5.01% -2.44%

Risk and Volatility

EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EpicQuest Education Group International beats American Public Education on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services. The Rasmussen University segment provides nursing and health sciences focused on postsecondary educational services. The Hondros College of Nursing segment provides nursing educational services. The company was founded by James P. Etter in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, WV.

