Comparing Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ) and The Competition

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) is one of 715 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Black Spade Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Spade Acquisition
|N/A
|-132.18%
|7.75%
|Black Spade Acquisition Competitors
|-46.60%
|-66.84%
|-1.60%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Spade Acquisition
|N/A
|$12.02 million
|16.63
|Black Spade Acquisition Competitors
|$1.42 billion
|$3.26 million
|-11.54
Volatility & Risk
Black Spade Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Spade Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
52.1% of Black Spade Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Black Spade Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Black Spade Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Black Spade Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Black Spade Acquisition Competitors
|114
|591
|882
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 320.41%. Given Black Spade Acquisition’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Spade Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
About Black Spade Acquisition
Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.