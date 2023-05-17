CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 100,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 203,326 shares.The stock last traded at $7.42 and had previously closed at $7.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CMPO shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $580.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.37 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 566,355 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,039,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 135,421 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

