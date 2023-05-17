Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Short Interest Update

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Compugen by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Compugen by 23.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 13.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 25.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. 358,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.71. Compugen has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

