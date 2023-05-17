Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,105.56

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,105.56 ($26.38) and traded as high as GBX 2,448 ($30.67). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,436 ($30.51), with a volume of 165,707 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.70) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.82) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,674 ($33.50).

Computacenter Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,211.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,109.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,518.75, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Computacenter Increases Dividend

Computacenter Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 45.80 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.10. Computacenter’s payout ratio is currently 4,250.00%.

(Get Rating)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

