Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.54

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.54 and traded as low as $4.20. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 43,618 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Comstock Holding Companies ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

