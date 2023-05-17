Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNDT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 34,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,222.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Conduent news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 33,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,043. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 34,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $688.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Conduent has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

