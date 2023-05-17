Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Consumers Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of CBKM stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. Consumers Bancorp has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $21.73.
About Consumers Bancorp
