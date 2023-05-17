ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) & GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Head to Head Survey

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -86.40% -72.85% -45.52% GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ContextLogic and GigaCloud Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 0 1 0 2.00 GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ContextLogic presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.09%. GigaCloud Technology has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 393.36%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than ContextLogic.

34.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ContextLogic and GigaCloud Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $478.00 million 0.39 -$384.00 million ($17.94) -0.44 GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 0.44 $24.41 million $0.60 8.78

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaCloud Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats ContextLogic on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

