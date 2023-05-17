Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Announces Dividend of $0.47

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Corbion Price Performance

Shares of Corbion stock remained flat at $32.60 on Wednesday. Corbion has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58.

Corbion Company Profile

Corbion NV engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of ingredients for food and biochemicals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Biochemicals. The Food segment provides biobased ingredients for the food industry. The Biochemicals segment produces chemicals derived from organic acids through the fermentation of carbohydrates, and lactic acid based solutions.

