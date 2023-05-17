CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CoreCard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CCRD opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. CoreCard has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $35.48.

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter. CoreCard had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of CoreCard by 175.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreCard by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CoreCard by 96.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

