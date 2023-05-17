Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $10.81 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.81 or 0.00040368 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and $76.79 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00055087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001062 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.