Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $494.38. 283,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,466. The stock has a market cap of $219.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $493.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

