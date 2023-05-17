Credit Suisse AG Has $4.77 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NFG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,330. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.