Credit Suisse AG Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,776 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. 170,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,601. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

