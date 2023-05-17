Credit Suisse AG Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of ALLETE worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth about $14,378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ALLETE by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 168,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALE traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 72,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

