Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.99 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.9876 per share on Thursday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.22.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDI opened at $147.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.38. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $139.27 and a twelve month high of $161.80. The company has a market cap of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.97 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 40.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.