Cronos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.37 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $11.37 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00055444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00040440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.