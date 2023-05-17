Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 12,492 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 2.6% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.66. 228,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,045. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

