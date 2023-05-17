Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 57,882 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 298,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,615,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,293. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

