Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of IWM traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,390,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,082,844. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
