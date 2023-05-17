Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Netflix makes up 2.7% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Netflix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Netflix by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.13. 2,096,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,597. The firm has a market cap of $151.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.28 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.34 and a 200 day moving average of $319.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

