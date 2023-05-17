Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,797 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 2.4% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Shares of LULU traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.00. 704,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,953. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.87. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

