Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 makes up 4.6% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDOW. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 171.1% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 93.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter worth about $1,324,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 159.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 94,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 58,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 280.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

NYSEARCA UDOW traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,176. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.