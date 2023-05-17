Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Valero Energy accounts for about 2.5% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

VLO traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,158. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.25. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

