CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CS Disco Price Performance

CS Disco stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 59.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in CS Disco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 69.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CS Disco by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CS Disco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on CS Disco from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

About CS Disco

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.