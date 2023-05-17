CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 3.4 %

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $163.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.94.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

Featured Stories

