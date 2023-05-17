Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 2.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.25. The company had a trading volume of 125,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,770. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.43. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

