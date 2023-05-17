CVW CleanTech (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.81. CVW CleanTech shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 20,500 shares trading hands.
CVW CleanTech Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.
CVW CleanTech Company Profile
CVW CleanTech Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. tT also focuses on the recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The company was founded on July 24, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
