Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.03

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $5.55. Daktronics shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 277,207 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.37 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $184.98 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Daktronics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 60,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

