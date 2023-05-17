DAO Maker 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.40 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00005258 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $233.22 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,776,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

